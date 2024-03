Share:













The russian military sells Ukrainian prisoners of war on the "black market" to paramilitary groups from Chechnya so that the latter can exchange them with Ukraine.

This follows from a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

There they refer to the publication of the British publication The Times. It claims that the Kadyrov fighters buy Ukrainian prisoners of war from other russian military units in order to use them in a prisoner exchange.

Previously, Chechen militants, in particular, special forces Akhmat, participated more actively in hostilities and captured Ukrainians themselves. However, they currently perform mainly police or logistical functions in the rear areas of Ukraine. It is impossible to take prisoners there. Therefore, they are bought on the "black market." This practice violates the provision that "no special agreement shall adversely affect the position of prisoners of war."

Later, the "bought" prisoners are exchanged for Chechens, who are in Ukrainian captivity.

The ISW explained why the Chechen forces were in the rear. In 2022, the Kadyrov fighters did take part in several offensive operations, but unsuccessfully. Due to their incompetence, they were transferred to the least active areas of the front.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the evening of February 8, Ukraine conducted an exchange of prisoners of war — 100 Ukrainian servicemen were sent home. Most of them are defenders of Mariupol.