China's three deep-sea manned submersibles have made more than 1,100 dives, according to a researcher with the China Ship Scientific Research Center.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"The trio, namely Jiaolong, Shenhai Yongshi and Fendouzhe, have completed more than half of the world's manned deep dive missions in the past three years", – said Ye Cong.