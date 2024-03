Share:













According to the results of the annual revision of the performance indicators of banks under the established criteria, the National Bank confirmed the status of systemic importance for 15 institutions that were on this list in 2023.

This is stated in the NBU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The list of systemically important banks includes:

A-BANK JSC;

CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK JSC;

KREDOBANK JSC;

OTP BANK JSC;

Oschadbank JSC;

Pivdennyi JSB;

PrivatBank JSC;

FUIB JSC;

Raiffeisen Bank JSC;

SENSE BANK JSC;

TASCOMBANK JSC;

UKRGASBANK JSC;

Ukreximbank JSC;

UKRSIBBANK JSC;

UNIVERSAL BANK JSC.

The list of banks was approved by the decision of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine dated February 29, 2024 No. 70-rsh "On Determining Systemically Important Banks."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank annually determines systemically important banks according to the data as of January 1 in accordance with the Regulation on the procedure for determining systemically important banks, approved by Resolution of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine dated December 25, 2014 No. 863 (as amended).

From July 21, the NBU adjusted the official hryvnia exchange rate by 25% to 36.5686 UAH/USD.

Since August 6, 2022, the National Bank abolished the restriction, according to which banks and non-bank institutions had to buy cash currency from the population at a rate not lower than the official one.

The National Bank allowed banks to sell more currency to the public.

The National Bank has been implementing managed exchange rate flexibility since October 3.