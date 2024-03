Ihnat tells why air defense not shooting down all russian targets launched in Odesa and region

Share:













Copied



The Air Force has explained why air defense does not shoot down all enemy targets during shelling of Odesa and the region. According to the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, this is due to the geographical location.

He spoke about this during a telethon.

"Unfortunately, it is not possible to destroy all the drones with which Russia attacks from the south. In particular, strikes are usually carried out from the occupied Crimea, as well as from Primorsko-Akhtarsk. This time it was Balaklava, it was from there that drones were launched," he said.

The speaker noted that the geographical location of the city interferes with shooting down all the drones and missiles that the occupiers launch at Odesa.

"Odesa, I want to emphasize, is located on the Black Sea coast, a densely populated city, which is actually on the border of the coast, large houses, infrastructure. Therefore, the location of air defense in the Odesa Region is built so that it is not always possible to intercept both drones and missiles on the approaches to the city itself. This is caused by its geographical location," Ihnat added.

Recall that on the night of March 5, the invaders launched 22 drones in Ukraine. Air defense shot down 18 of them.