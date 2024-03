Share:













Spain has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians for one year until March 4, 2025.

This is stated in the message of the Embassy of Ukraine in Spain, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government of the Kingdom of Spain has decided to extend for one year until March 4, 2025, the foreigner's identity card (tarjeta de identidad de extranjero, TIE) for citizens of Ukraine who received temporary protection in Spain in connection with the full-scale invasion of the russian federation in Ukraine," the message reads.

It is noted that this decision introduces the automatic extension of existing permits until March 4, 2025, without the need to contact the competent authorities of Spain in order to obtain a new foreigner's permit or extend the validity of an existing one.

The Embassy notes that Spain is the fourth country in the European Union to grant temporary protection to persons arriving from Ukraine since the beginning of the large-scale russian armed invasion against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, Poland extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until June 30, 2024.

Portugal has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until the end of 2024.

Back in November 2023, Germany extended temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2025.

In September 2023, the Council of the European Union extended the term of the temporary protection program for citizens of Ukraine who arrived to the territory of EU countries due to the full-scale invasion of russia until March 4, 2025.

According to the EU, more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees live in the European Union.

Temporary protection is a system of providing immediate and collective protection for displaced persons (in this case, citizens of Ukraine) who are temporarily unable to return to their country of origin.

The purpose of this program is to reduce the burden on the national systems of the EU member states and to provide refugees with the opportunity to enjoy the agreed rights throughout the territory of the bloc.

These rights include housing, access to the labor market and housing, medical and social assistance, and access to education for children.