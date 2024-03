Share:













The russian invaders partially control the villages of Berdychi and Tonenke, located in the Avdiyivka axis. At the same time, the Defense Forces stopped the advance of the enemy on this part of the front.

This was told by the speaker of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG) Dmytro Lykhoviy on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the situation in the Avdiyivka axis has been stabilized and the advance of the russian invaders has been stopped.

"The villages of Berdychi and Tonenke are partially controlled (by the russian army - ed.), but the Defense Forces are doing their job, inflicting significant losses on the enemy, and the enemy's advance has been stopped at this border," Lykhoviy said.

We will remind you that in the last day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out successful operations during which nearly 1,200 russian invaders were eliminated. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 42 units of automobile equipment and 22 artillery systems of the russian military.

In addition, Zhorin stated that since the beginning of the work of the Third Assault Brigade near Avdiyivka, not much has changed for the Ukrainian military. They are constantly in battle. According to him, the tactics of the enemy have changed, because it is impossible to fight in the same way in the field, in the forest belt and in the urban development.