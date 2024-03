Share:













The lack of proper aid from Western countries, as well as critical problems in the army caused by the "Soviet-slave-owning" philosophy of the military leadership, can contribute to the "collapse" of the front.

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, Heorhii Mazurashu, stated this, Pravovyi Kontrol [Legal Control] writes.

According to him, in the current realities on the front line, there is only one big plus - the heroism and resilience of Ukrainian soldiers.

"And a lot of other problems, unfortunately. Those that could not exist if the military leadership did not have a "Soviet", "slave-owning" philosophy. The lack of ammunition, other material and technical problems, of course, do not contribute to increasing morale. The detachment from reality, on which decisions should be based, and not only on emotions, is also worrying," he added.

The parliamentarian notes: the Ukrainian army needs de-Sovietization of the legislation.

"If the army is waiting for a decision on demobilization, it should be reflected in a systematic position, and not in isolated public emotional messages. Ask the volunteers on whom the front is held, whether they are ready to demobilize under the conditions when those who do not want to fight for various reasons will be driven to their place by threats and coercion? How many of these can you find? In order to solve problems in the army itself and improve mobilization work (and these are related things), it was not necessary to re-introduce (at the request of the "Soviet" military leadership) an essentially anti-people bill that contradicts not only the Constitution and the real interests of the country, which is warring, but also common sense," Mazurashu clarified.

The MP answered the question under which conditions the situation at the front could deteriorate critically.

"The front, God forbid, can "fall apart" not without the reform of the army (which is difficult to carry out during the war), but because of insufficient support from partners and because of the critical problems that we create for ourselves, professing the "Soviet-slave-owning" philosophy and in the army, and in the rear... In order to achieve the maximum possible effectiveness in resisting aggression, in the part that depends on us, wise, down-to-earth, pragmatic decisions and actions are needed. Without loud words about "reforms", without unnecessary emotions and "show-offs," he added.

Commenting on the delay in providing adequate military aid from the US and the EU, the parliamentarian suggests that Ukraine's Western partners are afraid of provoking a nuclear catastrophe.

"Is it possible that they are just playing some kind of cunning game and, while pretending to respect, love and support us, are actually taking part in the joint destruction of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people? I do not rule out such a thing. Otherwise, in my opinion, our civilized partners, which are significantly superior to the russians in terms of military potential, would have put the aggressors in their place a long time ago, and the world would be engaged in development, raising the standard of living, and not wars," he added.

At the same time, Mazurashu does not agree with the proposal of the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, that if there are not enough weapons and other support, more people will have to be mobilized.

"This is about a course for defeat and loss of the country, not for victory and preservation of Ukraine. In fact, everything is simple. We must stop the practice of forcing people to join the army, establish how many of us are really ready to fight, and, depending on this, build further tactics and strategies in this damn war," he stated.

At the same time, he did not see significant changes after the change of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi to Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"For me, a serious positive signal would be if the new Commander-in-Chief started a decisive fight against the problems in the army itself, and stopped the trash and damage from the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, announcing publicly that he would react harshly to signals about the commanders' unworthy attitude towards ordinary soldiers, as well as the fact that , that they will recruit not "anyone" for military service, but only those who are really needed by the army and will confirm in writing that they are ready to defend the Motherland. This would eliminate most of the problems we create for ourselves," he concluded.