Member of Parliament, deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Environmental Policy and Nature Management, Olena Kryvoruchkina, complained about the work of the State Forest Resources Agency of Ukraine, in particular, its head Viktor Smal.

Thus, on Monday, March 4, a meeting of the Ecology Committee was held, where, among other things, they heard the report of the head of the State Forest Resources Agency of Ukraine, Viktor Smal, on the results of work in 2023.

According to Kryvoruchkina, instead of answering specific questions about his activities, the head of the State Forestry Agency started talking about the European future, the implementation of European laws, and how the State Forestry Agency is better than everyone else in all indicators.

However, she notes, if you look at the indicators of the State Forestry Agency, many questions arise.

Kryvoruchkina gives the following example: the report states that in 2023, 566 patrols were carried out by forest guards and 96 cases of illegal felling with a total volume of 72 cubic meters were discovered (one timber truck on average carries 20 cubic meters, and a timber truck with a trailer 38-40 cubic meters).

"And that's why I have a logical question - two detected logging trucks with a trailer of illegal logging for all 566 patrols, is this really true? Maybe you are patrolling Khreshchatyk?" asked the MP.

She also added that for the entire year 2023, 31,200 raids were conducted and 3,400 protocols were drawn up.

"Good figures, but again something is wrong with the amount of illegally extracted wood - 900 cubic meters, i.e. as many as 25 timber trucks with trailers, for the whole year and throughout Ukraine. That is, by simple mathematical means, it is possible to calculate that each of the 3,400 identified violators chopped up to 0.2 cubic meters each," Kryvoruchkina notes.

At the same time, the press release based on the results of the Committee meeting indicates that it was decided to take note of the report on the work of the State Forestry Agency for 2023, as well as to send a letter there to obtain additional information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Viktor Smal as the head of the State Forest Resources Agency of Ukraine in December 2023.