Share:













Copied



The State Tax Service loses in courts from 2/3 to 90% of cases, thus, in 10 months of 2023, out of UAH 46 billion that were added in tax audits, only more than UAH 2 billion came to the budget.

This was announced by business ombudsman Roman Vashchuk in an interview with Yurydychna Hazeta, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have now started an investigation into the phenomenon of the Ukrainian tax audit. So far, if we look at the last five years, we see that the ratio of surcharges to the money that comes into the budget annually, depending on the places and the number of people, is approximately 20:1, 30:1. Let's take the example of the first 10 months (we are still waiting for full annual statistics) of 2023. UAH 46 billion were added in tax audits," he said.

At the same time, more than UAH 2 billion were received in the budget.

"So the efficiency ratio of all this fuss... We're trying to look at it. There's a hypothesis - we don't have any statistics to back it up yet. Meaning that the Tax Service pays the legal fees themselves where they lose cases... And in tax cases they lose from two-thirds to 90% in the courts... They give out UAH 350-400 million per year in court funds. Take into account the funds of the tax collectors themselves, on which audits of those judges are conducted, who then consider all this. There is still an unconfirmed possibility that the state works at a disadvantage," Vashchuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of former Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Roman Vashchuk as a business ombudsman.