Shmyhal on improving booking of persons liable for military service by enterprises: level of taxes and salari

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the government is working to improve the booking of workers liable for military service by enterprises, in particular, the level of taxes, salaries and the impact of the enterprise or industry on the economy will be taken into account.

Shmyhal said this during the press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are now really looking at how to make booking parameters fair. The average salary, the level of salary, the level of payment of taxes by both the person and the company - all these things are being worked out comprehensively today. And, accordingly, the impact of an enterprise or industry on the economy is the framework for the future booking system that we are working on," he said.

In particular, according to him, the priority for booking will be employees of enterprises that provide vital activity of the country; belong to critical sectors of the economy; bear a significant tax burden; receive an official salary at or above the industry average.

"These industries, which have a significant or critical impact on the country's economy, should be defined by the Ministry of Economy, this discussion continues and work is underway. In these industries, businesses that have the appropriate burden, for example, the tax burden is above the average for the relevant industry. There is no such official indicator, but the Tax Service provides it to the Ministry of Economy," the prime minister said.

Shmyhal stressed that today all citizens must either defend the state or work and fill the state budget.

According to him, in order for defense to be effective, at least eight working people must provide one defender, if the ratio is less, the country will not be able to provide the Security and Defense Forces.

Shmyhal said that today about 700,000 people in Ukraine are booked.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of a new mechanism for booking employees of enterprises that are subject to conscription.