Share:













Copied



The opening meeting of the leadership of the Ministry of Finance and the State Customs Service with the management of the European Union Program to improve Public Finance Management (EU4PFM) on the development of a new Customs Code of Ukraine on the basis of the EU Customs Code took place in Kyiv.

The press service of the Ministry of Finance announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Kyiv, the opening meeting of the leadership of the Ministry of Finance and the State Customs Service took place with the management of the EU Program to improve Public Finance Management (EU4PFM) and representatives of the Ministry of Finance's Reform Support Team on the development of the new Customs Code of Ukraine on the basis of the EU Customs Code," the message says.

It is noted that the development of the new Customs Code is aimed at fulfilling the requirements for Ukraine as a candidate country for joining the EU.

Deputy Minister of Finance for European Integration Yurii Drahanchuk said that by order of the Ministry of Finance, expert teams were created to organize the preparation of the draft new Customs Code, which included representatives of the Ministry of Finance, the State Customs Service and experts of projects funded by the EU: the Reform Support Teams of the Ministry of Finance and the State Customs Service, as well as the EU Public Finance Management Support Program (EU4PFM).

The teams are tasked with preparing, on the basis of the EU Customs Code, a basic draft of the new Customs Code of Ukraine for further discussion with the involvement of a wider range of experts, members of the public and business.

Vladyslava Suvorova, deputy head of the State Customs Service, was appointed coordinator from the State Customs Service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2023, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on restarting Customs in the 1st reading.