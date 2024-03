Traitor, who helped russians detect AFU radar stations in order to "bypass" air defense, detained in Dnipro

The counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained another agent of the military intelligence of the aggressor country of the russian federation in Dnipro. The attacker scouted the location of air defense systems and the logistics routes of the Defense Forces in the region.

This is stated in the notification of the SSU.

First of all, the attacker tried to identify the positions of the radar systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the SSU, the occupiers needed this information in order to try to "bypass" Ukrainian air defenses during new airstrikes.

Also, in the case of obtaining accurate coordinates, the invaders planned to carry out targeted missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian radar stations.

Another task of the russian agent was to track down the main routes along which fuel tankers moved in the direction of the front line.

SSU employees exposed the enemy henchman at the initial stage of his intelligence activity.

This made it possible to document criminal actions and timely detain the agent, as well as to establish his russian curator - a staff member of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the russian armed forces (GRU).

According to the investigation, he remotely recruited a resident of Dnipro in December 2023. He came into the aggressor's field of vision as an ideological supporter of "ruscism", who posted his own anti-Ukrainian posts in the Telegram channels of pro-Kremlin bloggers.

To carry out enemy tasks, the traitor drove around the area in his own car and secretly recorded Ukrainian objects. He maintained communication with the occupiers through a popular messenger.

During the search of the detainee's apartment, computer equipment and a mobile phone with evidence of his correspondence with the russian GRU were found.

So far, the investigators of the Security Service have notified the intruder of the suspicion under Part 2 of Artшсду 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

He is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

