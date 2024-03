Share:

















Cyber specialists of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have implemented another successful special operation against the aggressor state of russia. As a result of the attack, it was possible to gain access to the servers of the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation.

This follows from a statement by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Now the Ukrainian special service possesses software for information protection and encryption that was used by the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation, as well as an array of secret official documents of the russian Ministry of War," it says.

These are orders, reports, orders, reports, and other documents that circulated between 2,000 structural units of the russian military service.

It is noted that the received information allows the establishment of the complete structure of the system of the russian Ministry of Defense and its units.

The analysis of the received data also helped to identify the general and other high-ranking managers of the structural divisions of the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation, as well as deputies, assistants, and specialists - all those who used the software for electronic document management called Bureaucrat.

For example, the official documents of the Deputy Minister of Defense of the russian federation - Timur Ivanov, were at the disposal of the military intelligence of Ukraine.

It is reported that this Shoigu deputy played an important role in the success of the cyberattack.

"The work in russia's cyberspace, aimed at obstructing and paralyzing the activities of the law enforcement agencies and officials of the aggressor state responsible for the war against the Ukrainian people, continues. There will be more!" notes the Defense Intelligence.

