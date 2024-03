Share:













Members of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NERC), during a closed meeting on March 3, elected Valerii Tarasiuk as the head of the Commission by secret ballot.

This follows from a statement by the Commission, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that Tarasiuk has more than ten years of experience in the energy sector.

He chaired NERC from October 29, 2019, to February 22, 2022, and was a member of the regulator from 2014 to 2016.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 22, the term of office of NERC chairperson Kostiantyn Ushchapovskyi expired.

Ushchapovskyi was elected as the new chairperson of NERC on February 22, 2022.