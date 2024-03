Share:













The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has confirmed the fact that on March 4, the railway bridge across the Chapaevka River in the Samara Oblast of the aggressor state, Russia, was blown up. It is noted that the use of the bridge, through which military goods were transported, will be impossible for a long time.

This follows from a statement by the Defense Intelligence.

"A railway bridge was blown up in Russia - the movement of trains is paralyzed. The Defense Intelligence confirms the fact that the railway bridge across the Chapaevka River in the Samara Oblast of Russia has been disabled," the message reads.

Thus, it is indicated that on March 4, 2024, around 6:00 a.m., the bridge was damaged by detonation of its power structures.

The Defense Intelligence informed that the railway branch was used by the aggressor state to transport military cargo, in particular, engineering ammunition produced by the Polymyer JSC plant in the city of Chapaevsk, Samara Oblast.

"Given the nature of the damage to the railway bridge, its use will be impossible for a long time," the department added.

Emergency services of the aggressor country reported that there was an explosion on the railway bridge on the Zvezda-Chapaevsk route in the Samara Oblast. The Kuibyshev railway reported that five trains were delayed due to "illegal interference" in the railway's work.