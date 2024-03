Share:













Bulgaria stopped importing russian oil on March 1. This state and several other EU countries were exempted by Brussels from the ban on oil imports from the russian federation until the end of 2024. But in Sofia, they decided to abandon russian raw materials ahead of schedule, explains the EFE agency.

Previously, the Bulgarian authorities approved the schedule, which provides for the reduction of imports from russia by half from January 1, then to 25% from February 1, as well as its complete stop from March 1.

The only refinery in Bulgaria - in the city of Burgas - belongs to the russian LUKOIL. As well as more than 500 gas stations in the country. On March 1, the plant in Burgas finally lost the right to use russian oil for fuel production.

Bulgaria recently introduced a 60% profit tax for the Burgas refinery, which will be reduced to 15% only after the sale of the asset. Also, the plant should be modernized for 500 million euros so that the plant can process "non-Russian" types of oil.