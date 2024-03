We need more air defense systems! – Zelenskyy's reaction to night attacks of ruscist in Odesa and Kharkiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the overnight russian terrorist attacks in Odesa and Kharkiv. The head of state said that our country needs more air defense systems to protect Ukrainians from enemy attacks.

According to the President, not only Odesa and Kharkiv but also populated areas of the Sumy Region were under enemy fire at night. Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram page.

Zelenskyy said that the terrorist country russia continues to fight with the civilian population, so our country needs more air defense systems. At the same time, the President emphasized that one of the enemy drones hit a residential building in Odesa, as a result of which 18 apartments were destroyed.

"The search and rescue operation continues continuously. All services are on-site. People are provided with all the necessary assistance. Thank you to everyone involved," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that additional air defense systems and missiles for such complexes would help protect Ukrainian citizens from russian terrorism.

"We need more air defense from our partners. We need to strengthen the Ukrainian air shield to add protection to our people from russian terror. More air defense systems, more missiles for air defense - this is what saves lives," the President said.