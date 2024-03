Share:













On March 1, the Defense Forces eliminated 960 russian invaders. Dozens of enemy equipment and weapons were also destroyed. In particular, the enemy lost 14 tanks and one military aircraft.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The invaders' losses on March 1 amounted to about 960 people. Therefore, by the morning of March 2, russia had already lost 415,640 of its soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The invaders also lost equipment and weapons, including 14 tanks (6,624 in total), 29 armored fighting vehicles (12,611), 47 artillery systems (10,153), three anti-aircraft guns (1,003) and five anti-aircraft weapons (696).

In addition, the enemy lost one aircraft (346), 35 UAVs of operational-tactical level (7829), and three cruise missiles (1,915).

A total of 61 units of automobile equipment (13,267) and six units of special equipment (1,617) were also destroyed.

The number of destroyed enemy helicopters (325), ships/boats (25), and submarines (1) remains unchanged for now.