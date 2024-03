Share:













The French authorities are considering the possibility of allowing special forces and military units to cross the border of Ukraine, Le Monde newspaper reports.

According to the newspaper's sources, Paris is proposing to allow special forces and other military units to cross the Ukrainian border in order to pose a "strategic dilemma" to russia. Sources of the publication believe that the presence of French units will help protect some territories of Ukraine from russian attacks.

At this time, the French authorities deny the presence of their military in Ukraine. At the same time, from the beginning of the invasion, government officials connected with Western special services, often with military status, including undercover agents, were present in the country, the newspaper notes.

"The actions of these services are by their very nature secret and, therefore, beyond the limits of the law of war," said a former employee of the General Directorate of Foreign Security of France, Vincent Crouzet.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Emmanuel Macron was the first to announce that EU countries could send their troops to Ukraine.

"Today, there is no consensus on sending ground troops in an official, predictable, and approved way. But in the future, nothing can be ruled out," Macron said at the end of the summit in Paris.

The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, denied the words of the French President about the possibility of sending NATO troops to the territory of Ukraine.