In 2023, the defence industry of the aggressor state of the russian federation significantly increased production volumes, but is not able to fully meet the needs of russian operations against Ukraine.

This is stated in the intelligence update of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom, published on X.

Thus, the review notes that the russian defence industry significantly increased production in 2023. This was achieved by increasing the workforce to about 3.5 million, increasing the number of work shifts and expanding existing production lines, and returning idle production facilities to service.

"A significant proportion of this increased output comes from refurbishment and modernization of existing stocks rather than new production. For example, the vast majority of main battle tanks produced in 2023 consisted of refurbished vehicles," it said.

It is indicated that the production of artillery ammunition increased sharply in 2023 and is likely to increase further in 2024. However, ammunition production is likely to peak in the next 12 months due to limited production capacity.

"Although the defence industry is unable to fully meet the demands of Russian operations against Ukraine, it is almost certainly capable of delivering a material advantage over Ukraine throughout 2024," the review said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pentagon believes that russia probably spent up to USD 211 billion to equip, deploy and maintain its troops for the war in Ukraine, and moscow lost more than USD 10 billion due to canceled or delayed arms sales.