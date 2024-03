Share:













In seven institutions of vocational education in the Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Chernihiv Regions it will be possible to obtain the profile of a civilian drone operator.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Thanks to the support of the European Union, drones were purchased for practical training and teachers were trained who will now be able to teach students of this program. The plans are to further expand the network of vocational education institutions and approve an educational standard that will make it possible to fully prepare students of this profession," the minister said.

According to him, it is very important for Ukraine to be able to control a civilian drone.

"These drones are used during sowing, in rescue operations, demining, they help assess the damage from hostilities, and journalists use them to document the war," said Fedorov.

The reform of vocational education continues, recently more than 200 institutions have applied to update their workshops and create high-quality conditions to train specialists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 1 million drones will be made in Ukraine over the next year.

The Backfire strike drone from Ukrainian developers passed the commission of the Ministry of Defense and is awaiting an order for admission to operation. This drone is noted for its resistance to electronic warfare (EW) of the aggressor state of russia.

On July 25, Ukrainian unmanned aircraft complex Sirko was presented in Ukraine, which was launched into mass production.