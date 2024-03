Business allowed using in their trademarks name of Ukraine and its State Coat of Arms

Ukrainian business was allowed to use in their trademarks the name of the state of Ukraine and its State Coat of Arms.

It was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

"Ukrainian entrepreneurs will be able to officially use in their trademarks the name of the state, its international code, as well as an imitation of the small State Coat of Arms. The corresponding order No. 19944, which regulates the process of obtaining relevant permits, was adopted by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine on February 27, 2024," the message says.

It is noted that the adopted order creates legal conditions for the activities of the Commission for granting permission for the use in the trademark of the official name and international letter code of the state of Ukraine and/or for inclusion in the image of the trademark of imitation of the small State Coat of Arms.

According to the report, the Commission's activities will contribute to the protection of national symbols and ensure compliance with the use of official symbols of the State for commercial purposes, and the order details the tasks and powers of the Commission, the procedure for its formation, the conditions for granting permits, as well as the procedural aspects of submitting applications and their consideration.

Clear requirements for petitions and the procedure for their submission are also established, which simplifies the process of obtaining permits for citizens and entrepreneurs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 19, 1992, the Verkhovna Rada approved the State Coat of Arms of Ukraine by its resolution.