Share:













Copied



The Cabinet of Ministers allowed preventive vaccinations to be carried out in pharmacies.

This is stated in government resolution No. 213 of February 27, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Preventive vaccinations can be carried out by pharmacies that have a license to conduct business activities related to medical practice, to open a medical office, and to conduct business activities related to the retail trade of medicinal products.

At the same time, pharmaceutical workers who will carry out vaccination must undergo special annual training on vaccination, the rules of organization and technique of vaccinations, as well as acquiring the skills of providing first aid in emergency situations.

This resolution will enter into force three months after its publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed pharmacies in rural areas to be smaller in size.