Russian occupation troops are making a "powerful push" to Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Region, which will "open up" the possibility of an offensive on Kostiantynivka. Meanwhile, the Defense Forces have long been preparing for the defense of the settlement and equipped additional defense lines.

The head of the press service of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group Illia Yevlash announced this on the air of the Radio Svoboda.

"They are accumulating very powerful forces and as of now this can be considered one of their powerful pushes at Chasiv Yar... Access to Chasiv Yar will open the way for the enemy to continue their offensive actions, the bridgehead for the offensive on Kostiantynivka. And of course, the main goal in the Donetsk Region is the Kramatorsk-Sloviansk agglomeration," he said.

Therefore, according to him, the enemy does not spare its efforts, tries to take advantage of the moment, looking for weaknesses. Also, at the slightest opportunity to break through the defense somewhere, it strengthens its groups and resorts to assault actions.

Yevlash informed that several circles of defense have been erected near Chasiv Yar, in this direction there are minefields - anti-tank and anti-personnel. Embankments and anti-tank shafts were also made to prevent the advance of heavy equipment of the russian army.

"We have been preparing for the defense of Chasiv Yar for a long time, even when the enemy was able to capture Bakhmut. Of course, it was clear that it was necessary to equip additional defense lines, more profitable. Since the largest next settlement in this direction was Chasiv Yar," said Yevlash.

The speaker said that the russian army is trying to find weaknesses, and in those areas of the front where it is possible to break through, the russian military is intensifying assault actions. According to him, the main attacks are carried out with mortars, and also they increase the use of aviation.

"Over the past day, on the Bakhmut axis, the enemy used its aircraft six times, also launched 52 strikes with its kamikaze drones, shelled our positions 659 times. Four more combat clashes took place, during which the enemy lost 100 of its occupiers killed and wounded and 101 units of military weapons and equipment," said Illia Yevlash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, the russian occupiers have stepped up on the Kherson axis, increased the number of cases of shelling and continue to storm Ukrainian bridgeheads on Krynky.