The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has said that today, March 1, Ukraine will communicate with the aggressor state of the russian federation regarding the transfer of the bodies of allegedly killed Ukrainian prisoners of war during the crash of the Іl-76 plane against the background of statements by the russian counterpart about readiness to carry out such a transfer.

He said this on the air of the telethon.

Thus, Lubinets stressed that after it became known about the events regarding the Іl-76 aircraft, he used all communication channels and appealed to the russian federation to officially provide all the information about what happened there. The Ombudsman emphasized that Ukraine requires a transparent investigation and access to the remains of the aircraft for examination, as well as the involvement of international experts.

"As of now, no official response has been received. I was not officially given any lists. According to the Russian side, Ukrainian prisoners of war allegedly were killed there, but I cannot confirm or deny this information," he said.

According to Lubinets, russia is once again trying to speculate on this topic. He stressed that if the russian federation is ready to hand over the bodies, Ukraine is ready to take them.

"As of now, as a commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, I have no official information about what happened there. There are no official lists, no one handed them over to me. Did I turn to Moskalkova on this issue (Tatyana Moskalkova, Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation)? Yes, I did. I can't say how, but I can say that on the day that I sent my official appeal, which was primarily sent to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as the UN, Moskalkova received such an appeal," the Ombudsman said.

The Ombudsman stressed that a lot of time had passed after the crash of the Іl-76 - the russian side had the opportunity to provide all the information to Ukraine and transfer lists or refute the information that Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board. According to him, instead, the russian federation is engaged in an information campaign against Ukraine.

"What actually prevented the transfer of both lists and remains earlier, if again they were killed on this plane? I'll put it this way. I read this information in the morning. Today there will be appropriate communication. Again, I won't say it will be communication directly. I will say that communication through the appropriate communication channels will take place today," Lubinets said.

Thus, the russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova said that russia is ready to transfer to Ukraine the bodies of allegedly killed Ukrainian prisoners of war during the Іl-76 disaster.

"For this, everything necessary from the point of view of the procedure is... Bodies can be transferred according to procedures that exist," she said.

Moskalkova also said that she was discussing this issue with the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets, to whom, according to the Ombudsman of the russian federation herself, she gave all the answers to questions about the incident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov said that Ukraine appealed and continues to appeal to the aggressor state of the russian federation regarding the transfer of bodies of Ukrainian prisoners of war allegedly killed during the crash of Іl-76, but the russian federation does not do this. Meanwhile, on February 2, a spokesman for the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that there were no such appeals from Ukraine.