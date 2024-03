Share:













Copied



The Ministry of Digital Transformation is working on the development of an assistant based on artificial intelligence called Nadiya [Hope], which will help the contact center to respond to appeals.

Vice Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies - Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced this in his Telegram channel on Thursday, February 29.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is developing a new generation chatbot that will communicate in a "human language" and help solve a simple problem, Fedorov noted. According to him, the main advantages of the new product will be quick responses and saving the time and resources of the Diia support team.

"Recently, there was another board with the Diia team, they discussed project statuses. One of the ideas we are working on is an assistant based on artificial intelligence that will help the contact center respond to appeals. The assistant will be called Nadiya :)," the Minister said.

Currently, the quality of the AI assistant's answers is 80% satisfactory to Fedorov, but it should be better. The developers are also working on increasing the speed of responses. According to Fedorov, Nadiya will become a revolutionary technology not only for Ukraine, but also for governments around the world. In addition, the Ministry of Digital Transformation continues to work on the legislative field for artificial intelligence and its integration into education.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 14, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed to open the code of the Diia application for export to other countries.

On February 16, Fedorov announced that the Mriya [Dream] application for schoolchildren is being launched in Ukraine.

On June 1, the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced that it was launching a pilot project to modernize Internet networks in Ukraine.