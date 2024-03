Russians attack with S-300 and Shaheds at night; Air Defense downs all 4 UAVs

On the night of March 1, the russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with five S-300 missiles, as well as four UAVs of the Shahed type - all drones were destroyed by the Ukrainian defenders.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

So, on the night of March 1, 2024, the enemy attacked with five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk Region and Belgorod Oblast and 4 attack UAVs of the Shahed type (from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - RF oblasts).

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces destroyed four Shaheds within the boundaries of the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk Regions," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a 71-year-old man was killed and a 68-year-old woman was injured as a result of a russian missile attack on Yuliyivka, Zaporizhzhia Region.