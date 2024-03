Author of accusations against Kolomoiskyi does not come to interrogation – lawyer

PrivatBank lawyer Havryliuk, who is the author of the statement against the oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi, did not appear for the re-interrogation.

Lawyer Oleksandr Lysak told about this at the last court session, Telegraf reports.

As Lysak noted, Havryliuk submitted a statement to the Economic Security Bureau, where he stated that the bank had been damaged but did not provide any document that would confirm this, but only "claims that there is information from the mass media that there is damage."

The lawyers filed a motion to re-call the witness for questioning; it was granted, but Havryliuk did not appear.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the board of PrivatBank, Gerhard Boesch, confirms that the bank does not have documents confirming the amount of damage, and he did not authorize Havryliuk to write a statement to the Bureau. The deputy board heads of the financial institution claim that they are not aware of the damage at all, emphasizes Lysak.

As is known, according to the investigation, in 2013-2014, Kolomoiskyi withdrew UAH 5.7 billion from the bank "by not depositing cash," but this was noticed only in the fall of 2023, after which Kolomoisky and the director of the Kyiv branch of the bank, Serhii Volkov, were arrested.

Numerous audits were conducted, in particular during the nationalization of the bank in 2016, which confirmed the absence of a crime. Numerous witnesses also speak about the impossibility of such a device.