Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has urged to take seriously the statements of the russian dictator vladimir putin about increasing russia's self-sufficiency and putting the country's economy on military rails.

Tusk made a corresponding statement on Thursday, February 29, his words are quoted by Onet.

According to him, the West needs to take seriously not only putin's aggressive rhetoric, but also the decisions that the dictator announced during his appeal to the Federal Assembly.

The head of the Polish government added that the countries of Europe need to understand that the arms race imposed by russia obliges them to "wake up and prepare" for potential threats from a military point of view.

"The European Union must make decisions that balance Russia's military capabilities and make Europe better prepared for bad scenarios," Tusk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today it became known that the German government has developed several scenarios for a possible clash between NATO and russia.

And previously the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested that the return to russia of the Moscow and Leningrad military districts may indicate the preparation of the russian federation for war with NATO.