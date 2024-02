Share:













Copied



No russian military personnel who dug trenches and stayed in the Red Forest near Chornobyl survived.

Oleksandr Menzul, the city head of the satellite city of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (Rivne NPP), Varash, stated this in an interview with Ukrinform on Thursday, February 29.

Menzul stressed that Ukraine remains a nuclear power because it has nuclear materials, although it does not have nuclear weapons. Nuclear materials are potentially nuclear weapons, he said. Menzul recalled the beginning of a large-scale russian offensive, when "illiterate orcs" dug trenches in the radioactive Red Forest.

"I know this place, you can be there for a few minutes. By the way, through our channels we received information that no one survived from the russian troops who were there," the mayor said.

Note that Oleksandr Menzul was trained as a physics engineer. He worked in the nuclear safety department, was deputy head of the reliability, resource and continuation of operation of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 6, 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed what the Chornobyl exclusion zone looks like after the departure of the russian invaders.

For a day in the Red Forest, russian soldiers received an annual dose of radiation.

On April 2, 2022, the flag of Ukraine was solemnly raised over the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.