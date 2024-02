Share:













Copied



36 members of the Verkhovna Rada have proposed that parliament allow unscheduled inspections for workplace mobbing during martial law.

This is stated in bill No. 11044, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is proposed to unlock the possibility of conducting unscheduled measures of state supervision (control) on the application of an employee or a trade union on the commission of mobbing during the legal regime of martial law.

Mobbing is systematic (repeated) long-term intentional actions or inaction of the employer, individual employees or a group of employees who are aimed at degrading the honor and dignity of an employee, his or her business reputation, including for the purpose of acquiring, modifying or terminating his or her employment rights and obligations, manifested in the form of psychological and/or economic pressure, in particular with the use of electronic communications, creating a tense, hostile, offensive atmosphere against the employee, including one that causes him or her to underestimate his or her professional fitness.

Among the authors are the MP from the Servant of the People faction, the head of the subcommittee on higher education Yulia Hryshyna, her colleague in the faction and the head of the committee on social policy and the protection of veterans’ rights Halyna Tretiakova, as well as the head of the faction and the Batkivshchyna party Yulia Tymoshenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 16, 2022, the Rada adopted a bill to ban and counteract mobbing.