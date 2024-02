Share:













Work on the closed section of the blue line of the metro between the Lybidska and Demiyivska stations is proceeding according to schedule. Already in the summer, metro traffic to Teremky should be restored.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on the air of the Kyiv TV channel.

"I note that work on the closed section of the blue line of the metro between the Lybidska and Demiyivska stations is going according to schedule. Therefore, we should resume the movement of trains already in the summer. During the repair of the metro section, people who are forced to make a transfer are refunded with the travel expenses for the use of ground transport on their transport card. Therefore, citizens do not overpay for travel, because in fact they pay only once," Vitali Klitschko noted.

He also denied rumors about the probable closure of 22 more Kyiv metro stations.

"These are lies that are being spread on purpose! They are being spread to stir people up. And this is a dangerous trend. Because when they lied about the supposedly closed stations on the blue branch - while they were working as shelters - people did not go to them as shelters. It's about people's safety!" Vitali Klitschko stressed.

The mayor of Kyiv also spoke about the bridge structures that are in a limited or inoperable state and that require special attention. Klitschko noted that the specialists of the Kyivavtoshliakhmist enterprise conduct constant monitoring of their technical condition, both of individual structural elements and of constructions as a whole. And also perform repair work if necessary.

In the near future, they plan to start repairing the Metro Bridge. Repair works will continue throughout the year. Traffic on the bridge will not be completely blocked, only partially.