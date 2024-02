Share:













The spring will slow down the russian offensives at the front, so Ukrainian defenders can use this time with benefit.

The speaker of the Eastern group of troops Illia Yevlash spoke about this on the air of the national telethon.

"Of course, now with the onset of spring, groundwater can rise. Of course, this will lead to flooding of trenches. This is the retrofitting of field positions. This time can be won and used in our favor, since it is quite difficult for the enemy to conduct offensive actions for some time precisely with the use of heavy equipment, tanks, armored fighting vehicles, etc.," he said.

The speaker noted that the Ukrainian troops can use the time won to rebuild their fortifications, since now the Defense Forces are in strategic defense.

"Our main task is to grind down the enemy's potential in all its directions. This time can be used productively and efficiently in our favor," added Yevlash.

Recall that the mass downing of russian aircraft in February 2024 is a response of the Ukrainian defense forces to the increase in the presence of enemy aircraft in the east of Ukraine.