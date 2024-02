Share:













From now on, the Ukrainian application Povitriana Truvoha [Повітряна тривога; Air Alert] will send warnings about increased danger in certain cities and communities. In the updated version 6.0, a message about the approach of a missile or drone will be sent additionally during the general alert.

Such announcements will allow people to be notified of a threat specifically to their location. This is reported by the portal of the international technology company and the largest European manufacturer of security systems, Ajax Systems.

It is noted that in addition to the new warning, the following was added to the Air Alert application:

– adjusting the volume of the notification "Increased danger!";

– notification if the message "Increased danger!" stop coming;

"Information about all types of danger is transmitted by the Civil Defense responsible officers on duty in the military regional administrations of Ukraine. Coordination of alerts is provided by the State Emergency Service officers on duty," the developers explained.

To receive additional threat alerts, you need to install the Air Alert app version 6.0. If it did not update automatically, you need to do it manually or reinstall it. The update is already available for iOS and Android users.

The developers have also released a separate Alarm Map widget application that can be added to the phone screen for constant and convenient monitoring of the security situation. The widget can be downloaded from the links for iOS and Android users.

The Air Alert application was developed by Ajax Systems and Stfalcon with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. It has already been downloaded more than 26 million times and is actively used by more than 6 million users. It has become a convenient and reliable tool for informing about the dangers in Ukraine. Currently, you can receive warnings about missile strikes, artillery fire, street battles, radiation and chemical threats, natural disasters, and important notifications from Regional Military Administrations and Civil Defense of Ukraine.

