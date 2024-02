Share:













Copied



Finland did not set restrictions on military aid, and Ukraine can use the weapons supplied by Finland also on the territory of the aggressor state of russia.

This was announced by Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen, Yle reports on Wednesday, February 28.

Finland does not publicly disclose what types of weapons it has provided to Ukraine. According to the Minister of Defense, restrictions on the use of weapons were established mainly by those countries that provided Ukraine with long-range salvo systems. Häkkänen noted that Finland is constantly discussing with allied countries the restrictions on military aid provided to Ukraine.

"As far as I know, Finland has not established such restrictions, and Ukraine should have the right to use these weapons against military facilities also on the territory of russia," the head of the parliamentary defense committee, Jukka Kopra, said to Yle.

For his part, the deputy chairman of the defense committee, Mikko Savola, clarified that the weapons provided by Finland "in principle" can be used on the territory of russia, but the range of these weapons is shorter than, for example, long-range missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, Finland announced that it would send Ukraine the 22nd package of military aid worth about EUR 190 million.

Also, Finland will build additional barriers on the border with russia.

It will be recalled that on December 23, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Finland, Antti Häkkänen, announced the beginning of a new Cold War.