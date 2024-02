Share:













The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the place of concentration of russian troops in Olenivka, Donetsk Region, with the help of Ukrainian multiple fire rocket systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on a concentration of russian troops in Olenivka, Donetsk Region, using Ukrainian rocket launchers.

"According to preliminary data on enemy losses as a result of the strike: 19 killed russian occupiers, including the deputy commander of a russian military unit, and 12 wounded invaders, including the commander of this unit," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, today, February 29, the Ukrainian military shot down two russian Su-34 fighter jets in the Avdiyivka and Mariupol axes.