Share:













Copied



Russia continues its active offensive in many areas of the front line. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this.

"The situation was particularly tense on the Avdiyivka and Zaporizhzhia Axes. There, russian assault units are trying to break through the defenses of our troops and capture the settlements of Tonenke, Orlivka, Semenivka, Berdychi, and Krasnohorivka," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said.

"Fierce battles are ongoing in the Verbove and Robotyne areas, over which the enemy is trying to regain control," he said.

Syrskyi stated that during work in the units of the Donetsk operational-tactical group, which are holding the defense щт the Avdiyivka Axis, "certain miscalculations were detected in certain commanders in mastering the situation and assessing the enemy, which directly affected the stability of the defense in certain directions." The head of the commission says that he took measures to correct the situation on the spot, with the allocation of an additional resource of ammunition and material resources, as well as the necessary reserves.

"I want to note the courage, resilience, and heroism of the servicemen of the 3rd Assault and 25th Separate Airborne Brigades. They defeated the enemy who broke through to the outskirts of Orlivka with brave and decisive actions," he added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine retreated from Sieverne and Stepove settlements in the Donetsk Region.

On February 26, the Defense Forces retreated from the village of Lastochkyne on the Avdiyivka Axis.

Russian occupation forces are also trying to carry out offensive actions in the direction of Orlivka, Donetsk Region.