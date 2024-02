Share:













The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, according to the results of its activities in 2023, transferred to the state budget of Ukraine UAH 1.259 billion of an advance contribution from dividends.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We clearly fulfill all our obligations to the state and start paying dividends. This is the first advance payment, because we are still finalizing a consolidated report that will clearly determine our profit based on the results of work in 2023. These payments and their efficiency are extremely important for financing the needs of the state, in particular its defense capabilities," said Yevhen Liashchenko, chairman of the company's board.

The message recalls that according to the government decision, the deduction rate for Ukrzaliznytsia is set at 50%, provided that 30% of the company's profit will be allocated to finance capital investments approved in the consolidated financial plan for 2024, the reconstruction of critical railway infrastructure and the renewal of rolling stock.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, joint stock companies Ukrhydroenergo, Naftogaz of Ukraine, Ukrainian Railways, Ukrainian Defense Industry (formerly Ukroboronprom), Ukrainian Energy Machines, Nyzhniodnistrovska Hydroelectric Power Plant have to transfer 50% of annual dividends to the state budget before February 29.