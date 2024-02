Share:













The Ukrhydroenergo energy generating company has transferred UAH 1.75 billion of dividends to the state budget.

It was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the company's press service.

"We inform you that Ukrhydroenergo has transferred UAH 1.75 billion of dividends to the state budget," the company said.

The press service noted that the advance payment corresponding to the recalculation of dividends based on the results of economic activities in 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, joint stock companies Ukrhydroenergo, Naftogaz of Ukraine, Ukrainian Railways, Ukrainian Defense Industry (formerly Ukroboronprom), Ukrainian Energy Machines, Nyzhniodnistrovska Hydroelectric Power Plant have to transfer 50% of annual dividends to the state budget before February 29.

The Cabinet of Ministers set the basic standard for deducting part of net profit for 2023 for the payment of dividends to the state budget at 95% for the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company.

In February, PrivatBank transferred to the state budget income tax in the amount of UAH 26 billion and the first tranche of dividends for 2023.

According to the Ministry of Finance, in January 2024, the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 14.9 billion.