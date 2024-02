Netherlands ordered 9 DITA self-propelled howitzers for Ukraine. This is new equipment introduced in 2021

The Dutch Ministry of Defense said it had ordered the Czech Republic to manufacture the latest DITA self-propelled artillery guns for Ukraine.

The corresponding statement was published on the website of the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

"DITA is a modern fire system capable of hitting targets at a distance of tens of kilometers. Ukraine has a great need for these weapons. That is why the Netherlands recently ordered nine units for it," it said.

The department did not specify the cost of the order and the terms of production of self-propelled guns.

The manufacturer of DITA is the Czech defense company Excalibur Army. The self-propelled gun was first unveiled at the 2021 IDEX defense exhibition.

According to Defense Express, the DITA self-propelled gun has a high level of automation, thanks to which the number of crew is only two people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 26, it became known that Germany announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, within the framework of which it provided shells and demining vehicles.

We also reported that by the end of March this year, the European Union will provide Ukraine with 170,000 artillery shells.