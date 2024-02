Share:













Copied



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has decided to extend the possibility of Ukrainians staying on humanitarian paroles for two years.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova announced this on Facebook.

The decision allows citizens of Ukraine, whose stay in the United States on humanitarian paroles expires this year, to receive new humanitarian paroles for up to two years, Markarova noted.

Both Ukrainians who arrived in the United States under the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) program and citizens who were given a humanitarian parole at checkpoints across the U.S. state border between February 11 and April 25, 2022, before the introduction of this program, received the right to restore their humanitarian parole.

"I am convinced that this decision is of particular relevance for those citizens who lost their homes due to Russian military aggression and forced to leave the territories where hostilities are underway or temporarily occupied by Russia," Markarova said.

Detailed information on the conditions and procedure for obtaining new humanitarian paroles by citizens of Ukraine is published on the website of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service.

Recall that Portugal extended temporary protection for Ukrainians for another 10 months.