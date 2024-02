It's getting hotter at front. 102 combat clashes take place during day - General Staff

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 15 areas of concentration of russian personnel. Also, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 2 Su-34 fighter-bombers and 4 reconnaissance UAVs. Units of missile troops damaged 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 artillery means, 1 air defense means and 2 radar stations of the enemy.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on February 28.

It is noted that 102 combat clashes took place at the front during the day. The russians continue to put pressure on the Avdiyivka axis and have significantly intensified in the Novopavlisk axis.

In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 75 air strikes, fired 141 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded and killed among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other objects of civil infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.

During the past day, the settlements of Chernatske, Chuykivka, Khrapivshchyna, Hrabovske, Yunakivka, and Pustohorod of the Sumy Region; Bolohivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of the Kharkiv Region; Vyimka, Vesele, Bohdanivka, Druzhba, Novoselivka Persha, Pervomayske, Kurakhove, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhaylivka, Vodiane, Staromayorske and Urozhaine of the Donetsk Region; Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Molodizhne of the Kherson Region were hit by airstrikes.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Regions were under artillery fire.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia axes remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast.

In the Kupyansk axis, the enemy launched 13 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Tabayivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Lyman axis, the Defense Forces repelled 11 russian attacks near Terny and Rozdolivka settlements of the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut axis, our soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka settlements of the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka axis, our defenders repelled 25 enemy attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomayske and Nevelske of the Donetsk Region.

In the Novopavlivsk axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the russians in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Novomykhaylivka and west of Pobieda of the Donetsk Region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 29 times. Also, 4 more enemy attacks were repelled in the areas south of Vuhledar, Staromayorske, and Urozhaine of the Donetsk Region.

In the Orikhiv axis, Defense Forces repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Malynivka and Robotyne settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson axis, the Defense Forces are continuing measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 1 unsuccessful assault on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Odesa, after the UAV attack, there was a short circuit in the power grid, and an infrastructure facility was damaged.