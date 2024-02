Stefanchuk, together with the speakers of 22 parliaments, asks the U.S. House of Representatives to support al

Share:













Copied



Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, together with the speakers of 23 parliaments and the head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, sent a letter to the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, with a request to support the draft law on the allocation of aid to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian speaker announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In this open letter, we, the leaders of the parliaments, ask our American colleague to submit to the House of Representatives of the United States of America the draft law HR 815 on international assistance of the United States, adopted on February 13, 2024, by the U.S. Senate, which provides for the allocation of USD 60.06 billion for assistance to Ukraine," Stefanchuk wrote.

According to him, the bill has been submitted to the House of Representatives, and, according to the rules of procedure, Speaker Johnson has the authority to submit it for consideration by the Lower House of the U.S. Congress.

"We, the speakers of the parliaments, called on Speaker Johnson to facilitate the adoption by the U.S. Congress of a historic decision that will ensure U.S. aid to foreign countries and provide Ukraine with the necessary funds to continue the struggle," Stefanchuk said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "winning every day" until the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress approves a new aid package for Ukraine.