A 35-year-old Ukrainian driver dies on border with Slovakia while standing in line to cross the border

Overnight into February 27, a 35-year-old Ukrainian driver died in Slovakia while standing in line to cross the border.

Volodymyr Balin, vice-president of the Association of International Motor Carriers of Ukraine, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, carriers standing in queues on the Polish side are trying to bypass the blockade through Slovakia and Hungary.

"We have so far received unofficial information that one of the drivers, 35 years old, who was standing in line on the territory of Slovakia, died today. It is difficult to say whether this is directly related to the queues; there were no strikers nearby. He was standing 100 km from the border; how far he still had to go was unknown. The investigation will show the cause of death," Balin explained.

It is known that the driver had a family. Balin noted that this was not the first death in a row but was indignant that the Polish competent authorities did not cancel the strikes.

"The series of such deaths continues. I do not understand why the competent authorities of Poland do not react to this and why they do not cancel the strike," Balin emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 25, the Bydgoszcz city police announced that corn was scattered on the railway tracks from Ukrainian wagons at the border.

On February 20, Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint and dumped grain from a freight car that was transiting to Germany.