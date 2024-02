Occupiers attack 2 regions of Ukraine with Shaheds; Ukraine’s Air Defense down all targets

Air Defense forces and means destroyed all kamikaze drones launched by the russian occupiers at night during another air attack.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on February 28.

"At the end of last day, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine, using 10 Shahed UAVs. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 10 UAVs," the military said in a statement.

As reported by the Air Force, the drones were destroyed within the Odesa and Mykolayiv Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, explosions rang out in Odesa on the evening of Tuesday, February 27. russian troops launched kamikaze drones into the city.

On the night of February 27, the aggressor state russia attacked the territory of Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type, one of which flew over the territory of Moldova.

On the night of Tuesday, February 27, the russian army launched 13 Shahed-type kamikaze drones, Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, four Kh-59 guided air missiles and one Kh-31P anti-radar missile over Ukraine. A total of 11 drones and two missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the AFU.

In Odesa, after the UAV attack, there was a short circuit in the power grid, and an infrastructure facility was damaged.