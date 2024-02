Share:













Bail was paid for former member of the Verkhovna Rada Serhii Pashynskyi.

He wrote about it on Facebook.

"The member companies of the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries / NAUDI have just paid a full bail for me. I am free. I am very grateful for such tremendous support, but at the same time I am very ashamed that the funds that were supposed to be used to make weapons used to bail me out on bogus charges. I will work every kopeck and get this money back.

I return to my duties. More weapons, more ammunition. Only victory! I hope that I will not be distracted from these tasks! In addition, we have already filed a criminal complaint regarding the falsification of my alleged "conversations"!" he wrote.