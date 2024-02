Share:













During transportation from the Netherlands to Great Britain, criminals stole military clothing and equipment intended for Ukrainian servicemen undergoing training in Great Britain.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands.

The police are investigating the robbery of a truck used to transport military clothing and equipment for the Ukrainian military. The Ministry of Defense noted that the robbery occurred during an overnight stay in Britain. The tarpaulin of the cargo compartment of the truck was cut and partially emptied.

"Military clothing and equipment were stolen during transportation from the Netherlands to Great Britain. The items were intended for Ukrainian servicemen undergoing training in Great Britain. The goods were stolen last week from a civilian truck that was transporting them," the report said.

Currently, Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing military training in Great Britain as part of the Interflex operation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in December, the first group of Ukrainian pilots underwent basic training for F-16 flights in Great Britain.

On February 22, the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain showed the process of loading Brimstone self-guided missiles, which will be delivered to the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the near future.

Also, Great Britain and Latvia will jointly lead a coalition, within the framework of which thousands of drones will be delivered to Ukraine.