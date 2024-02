Share:













Copied



During the attack overnight into February 27, debris from a russian drone damaged a power line in the Poltava Region. More than 200 consumers were left without electricity.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Filip Pronin, posted on Telegram.

"At night, remnants of an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle damaged a power line in the Lubny District," he said.

As a result, according to Pronin, 208 households and four legal consumers were left without electricity.

"Currently, experts are working intensively to restore the electricity supply," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Tuesday, February 27, the russian army launched 13 Shahed-type kamikaze drones, Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, four Kh-59 guided air missiles, and one anti-radar missile over Ukraine. Kh-31P. 11 drones and two missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the russian Shahed flew through Moldova to attack Ukraine. The country's Ministry of Defense denies it.

According to information, the drones not only crossed the border with Moldova but also flew through the country to shorten the route.