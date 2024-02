Share:













Copied



France and the Netherlands have backed a plan to buy ammunition for Ukraine outside of Europe to speed up deliveries of much-needed military equipment.

This was reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday, February 27.

The idea of purchasing ammunition from several countries was voiced by the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, at the extraordinary summit of European leaders in Paris. The event was held on Monday, February 26, to demonstrate support for Ukraine.

"The Czech proposal is fully in line with what we have done in terms of artillery. We have asked non-EU countries to find a solution. We will participate in this initiative. We are completely open to it. Our only goal is efficiency," French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference after the negotiations.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told reporters that his country had agreed to contribute EUR 100 million (USD 109 million) to the Prague Plan and said he hoped other countries would support it.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 7, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the European Union will transfer 1 million ammunitions to Ukraine by the end of this year.

On February 3, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War said that the shortage of ammunition could force the Ukrainian military to choose which territory to defend.

On October 24, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, said that Ukraine should establish its production of ammunition due to their shortage worldwide.