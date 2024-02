Share:













Overnight into February 27, the aggressor state, russia, attacked the territory of Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type, one of which flew over the territory of Moldova. The Ministry of Defense of Moldova stated that no drone crossed the country's border.

During the drone attack, Ukrainian monitoring channels, which daily cover the movement of enemy objects and attacks in Ukraine, reported the flight of russian drones to Moldova.

According to their information, the drones not only crossed the border with Moldova but also flew through the country to shorten the route.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) also reported that the drones were moving from the border with Moldova.

The Ministry of Defense of Moldova published a statement refuting the crossing of the border by russian drones.

"In connection with the alleged risk of a drone entering the airspace of the Republic of Moldova, we inform you that not a single drone launched by the russian Federation over Ukraine this evening flew over the airspace of the Republic of Moldova. The Ukrainian side confirmed to us that all the drones launched over the Odesa Region until now were destroyed or EW-suppressed by Ukrainian air defense means," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 11, in the area of the Moldovan-Ukrainian border, the Border Police of Moldova discovered fragments of an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Shahed type.

On February 16, fragments of a rocket were found again in Moldova near the border with Ukraine.

On February 10, the then Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reported that two russian Kalibr cruise missiles crossed the state border of Ukraine with the Republic of Moldova and later the airspace of Romania.

The Ministry of Defense of Romania did not confirm the information about the flight of a russian missile over the territory of its country.